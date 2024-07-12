Mansfield couple's tribute to mark NHS 76th anniversary at Sutton hospital
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Cory Marsh and his partner, Deborah James, have done something to mark the anniversary of the NHS since its 72nd year.
This year they had balloons which they took to different locations around the Sutton hospital.
Cory said: “The NHS Birthday means a lot to me and my fiancee Debs after I had to have a life saving operation in 2013.
“We like to show our appreciation for the NHS and get the NHS birthday noticed.
“We like to put a smile on people's faces and NHS staff too.
“Me and Debs have been raising money for Emily Harris Foundation, which supports the Neonatal unit at King's Mill Hospital, and have raised close to £6,000 so far and continue to raise money for the charity.
“Our fundraising means the world to us. We do a weekly bingo night with friends and do a raffle every week as well.
“We also decorate our small garden every Christmas with a Christmas light display to raise money for the charity too.”
Cory has been fundraising for more than 20 years for charities including Mencap, Sheffield Children’s Hospital, Yorkshire Air Ambulance and St. Patrick’s Church, as well as the Gamma Scanner appeal at King’s Mill Hospital and the Emily Harris Foundation.
For more information about the Emily Harris Foundation and the work it does visit www.emilyharrisfoundation.org.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.