Mansfield furniture manufacturer wins largest contract to date - a £5million schools project

Deanestor, which employs about 150 people, is ready to begin work on its largest contract to date in the education sector – a £5million project to manufacture furniture and fit out the two high schools on the new Dunfermline Learning Campus in Fife, Scotland.

The Deanestor team will supply and install more than 42,000 items of loose and fitted furniture for St Columba’s RC High School and Woodmill High School.

Due to open by summer 2024, the high school project is part of a wider learning campus development including construction of the new Fife College.

The Mansfield company will fit out rooms for two schools at the Dunfermline Learning Campus in Fife.

William Tonkinson, Deanestor managing director, said: “This is our largest school fit-out contract to date and we are even more thrilled it is local to our Scottish offices in Dunfermline.

“We are pleased to be playing our part in such a visionary and ambitious education scheme which will provide world class facilities for students, the local community, and businesses across the region.”

Deanestor, of Warren Way, Crown Farm Way, Forest Town, will manufacture a range of education furniture for the new high schools, including teaching walls, storage solutions, worktops, shelving, and kitchen units.

Deanestor manufactures and installs loose and fixed furniture solutions for schools.

Its team will fit out more than 500 rooms across both schools and the shared facilities.

The interior design theme is based around the principles of openness, connectivity and inclusiveness.

The fitted furniture and joinery will be finished in white and different tones of grey to reflect the history of Fife and its industrial heritage.

