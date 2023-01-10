News you can trust since 1952
18 of the best restaurants in Mansfield you have to try in 2023 — according to Google reviews

As we start a new year, many people will have a list of things they are planning on doing in 2023.

By Shelley Marriott
4 minutes ago

Mansfield residents are blessed with an array of great restaurants on their doorstep.

So to kick off the year, here are 18 eateries rated 4.5 or higher – according to reviews on Google.

As well as enjoying some fantastic food, you’ll also be supporting some great businesses too.

All data was taken from Google and the restaurants are not ranked in any order.

1. Ciao Bella

Ciao Bella, Cattle Market House, 15 Nottingham Road, Mansfield, has a 4.6/5 rating based on 1,300 reviews.

2. Sandy’s Bar and Kitchen

Sandy’s Bar and Kitchen, Quarry Lane, Mansfield, has a 4.6/5 rating based on 247 reviews.

3. Blue Chilli Thai Restaurant

Blue Chilli Thai Restaurant, Toothill Lane, Mansfield, has a 4.6/5 rating based on 258 reviews.

4. Britalia

Britalia, Leeming Street, Mansfield, has a 4.6/5 rating based on 138 reviews.

