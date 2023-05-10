News you can trust since 1952
Residents at care homes in Warsop and Sutton have been getting into the Eurovision spirit

Residents at care homes in Sutton and Warsop are embracing Eurovision fever and bringing the house down with their own take on some of the contest’s most famous performances.

By Shelley Marriott
Published 10th May 2023, 11:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th May 2023, 11:48 BST

Lawn Park Care Home, off Wrightson Close, Sutton, and The Sycamore and Poplars Care Home, High Street, Warsop, are among more than 100 Four Seasons Health Care care homes across the UK taking part in the event with residents and carers taking inspiration from previous winners including Abba, Brotherhood of Man and Bucks Fizz.

Those who are a little too shy to take to the stage are representing the judges from different countries and scoring the acts.

As well as some spectacular shows, residents are enjoying a culinary trip around some of the contest’s participating countries and spending time reminiscing about past Eurovisions, dating back to the inaugural event in 1956, won by Switzerland.

Residents and team members take inspiration from AbbaResidents and team members take inspiration from Abba
Resident, Peggy Batchelor, aged 94, said: “I was lucky enough to be in the audience at the 1972 Eurovision Contest in Edinburgh as a family member was in a local band and was given tickets.

“We got all dressed up and my husband wore a tuxedo. It was such a memorable night; The New Seekers came second place.”

Steve Gardner, who heads up FSHC’s Magic Moments activities programme, which runs the homes, said: “Our residents and team members have really embraced everything Eurovision and have been putting on some amazing performances of their own.

Team member Hannah Lebrecht with resident Edna GrantTeam member Hannah Lebrecht with resident Edna Grant
“We’ve also enjoyed sharing our memories of some of the most famous Eurovision entries over the years which has got us all singing along. Douze points all round.”

Resident Connie Brownjohn, aged 93, enjoying the Eurovision eventsResident Connie Brownjohn, aged 93, enjoying the Eurovision events
Residents and carers take to the stage for their own Eurovision performanceResidents and carers take to the stage for their own Eurovision performance
Resident Jean Segar, aged 91, will be cheering on the UK's Mae MullerResident Jean Segar, aged 91, will be cheering on the UK's Mae Muller
