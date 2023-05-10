Residents at care homes in Warsop and Sutton have been getting into the Eurovision spirit

Those who are a little too shy to take to the stage are representing the judges from different countries and scoring the acts.

As well as some spectacular shows, residents are enjoying a culinary trip around some of the contest’s participating countries and spending time reminiscing about past Eurovisions, dating back to the inaugural event in 1956, won by Switzerland.

Residents and team members take inspiration from Abba

Resident, Peggy Batchelor, aged 94, said: “I was lucky enough to be in the audience at the 1972 Eurovision Contest in Edinburgh as a family member was in a local band and was given tickets.

“We got all dressed up and my husband wore a tuxedo. It was such a memorable night; The New Seekers came second place.”

Steve Gardner, who heads up FSHC’s Magic Moments activities programme, which runs the homes, said: “Our residents and team members have really embraced everything Eurovision and have been putting on some amazing performances of their own.

Team member Hannah Lebrecht with resident Edna Grant

“We’ve also enjoyed sharing our memories of some of the most famous Eurovision entries over the years which has got us all singing along. Douze points all round.”

Resident Connie Brownjohn, aged 93, enjoying the Eurovision events

Residents and carers take to the stage for their own Eurovision performance