Sarah Armson, who has more than 15 years of experience in the fire safety industry, has launched Actifire Limited, based at Ransom Wood Business Park, in Mansfield.

The company has been created to provide services such as fire extinguisher installation and servicing, and the installation of fire alarms and emergency lighting.

Its aim is to guide and train staff on how to safely use fire-fighting equipment, and help organisations to implement regular fire drills.

Sarah Armson at Ransom Wood Business Park.

Sarah said: “We want everyone to live or work in a building that is equipped with reliable fire safety systems.

“At the end of the day, fire safety is about protecting people and property.

“Our vision is to be at the forefront of fire safety innovation, ensuring that fire safety equipment works when it is needed, which is of course when emergencies happen.”

Sarah said she wants Actifire to be part of the community, and will donate at least one percent of its annual profits to local charitable causes.

Sarah added: “We want to make a positive impact on the community we serve and we envisage that this percentage will increase as our business grows and becomes successful.”

Sarah, who is also a youth support worker in Mansfield, is also the commercial manager at Doorcerts Manufacturing, in Stanton Hill.