Mansfield care home celebrates twenty years of 'caring' in the community

A Mansfield care home has celebrated a huge milestone with a party for the community – marking “two decades of care” with food, drinks and a “classic” sing-a-long.

Newgate Lodge Care Home, located on Newgate Lane, is registered to provide specialist dementia care for residents.

The facility is family-run, with its owners Lidder Care – running Lowmoor Nursing Home in Kirkby, which turns 30 next year.

A celebratory event to mark the milestone was held at Newgate Lodge, attracting more than 200 visitors, including staff, family and community leaders.

Newgate Lodge twentieth anniversary celebrations, featuring a performance from Our Dementia Choir.

Nottingham actress Vicky McClure’s Our Dementia Choir also performed at the event, as visitors enjoyed a hog roast and mobile bar.

Guests joined in with renditions of “classic” songs such as Sweet Caroline and Stand By Me.

Manjas Lidder is a director at Lidder Care, running the business alongside his father, Doctor Jas Lidder, a retired consultant psychiatrist from King’s Mill Hospital.

Visitors enjoyed a hog roast.

Manjas said: “We are proud of our residents, our colleagues and the incredible community that has grown around our home.

“Over these past two decades, our care home has been a place of compassion, support and unwavering dedication as we have witnessed the journeys of our residents and their families, supported by our incredible team who have been a source of great comfort and care.”

Long-service awards were also presented to 14 staff members, 10 of which have been with the care home for more than 15 years.