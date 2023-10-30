Mansfield care home celebrates twenty years of 'caring' in the community
and live on Freeview channel 276
Newgate Lodge Care Home, located on Newgate Lane, is registered to provide specialist dementia care for residents.
The facility is family-run, with its owners Lidder Care – running Lowmoor Nursing Home in Kirkby, which turns 30 next year.
A celebratory event to mark the milestone was held at Newgate Lodge, attracting more than 200 visitors, including staff, family and community leaders.
Nottingham actress Vicky McClure’s Our Dementia Choir also performed at the event, as visitors enjoyed a hog roast and mobile bar.
Guests joined in with renditions of “classic” songs such as Sweet Caroline and Stand By Me.
Manjas Lidder is a director at Lidder Care, running the business alongside his father, Doctor Jas Lidder, a retired consultant psychiatrist from King’s Mill Hospital.
Manjas said: “We are proud of our residents, our colleagues and the incredible community that has grown around our home.
“Over these past two decades, our care home has been a place of compassion, support and unwavering dedication as we have witnessed the journeys of our residents and their families, supported by our incredible team who have been a source of great comfort and care.”
Long-service awards were also presented to 14 staff members, 10 of which have been with the care home for more than 15 years.
The business has recently completed a quarter of a million pound refurbishment of the Mansfield site and has submitted plans to extend the care home from 60 beds to 84, with additional plans for more facilities.