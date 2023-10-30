News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield care home celebrates twenty years of 'caring' in the community

A Mansfield care home has celebrated a huge milestone with a party for the community – marking “two decades of care” with food, drinks and a “classic” sing-a-long.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 30th Oct 2023, 16:22 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 16:22 GMT
Newgate Lodge Care Home, located on Newgate Lane, is registered to provide specialist dementia care for residents.

The facility is family-run, with its owners Lidder Care – running Lowmoor Nursing Home in Kirkby, which turns 30 next year.

A celebratory event to mark the milestone was held at Newgate Lodge, attracting more than 200 visitors, including staff, family and community leaders.

Newgate Lodge twentieth anniversary celebrations, featuring a performance from Our Dementia Choir.Newgate Lodge twentieth anniversary celebrations, featuring a performance from Our Dementia Choir.
Nottingham actress Vicky McClure’s Our Dementia Choir also performed at the event, as visitors enjoyed a hog roast and mobile bar.

Guests joined in with renditions of “classic” songs such as Sweet Caroline and Stand By Me.

Manjas Lidder is a director at Lidder Care, running the business alongside his father, Doctor Jas Lidder, a retired consultant psychiatrist from King’s Mill Hospital.

Visitors enjoyed a hog roast.Visitors enjoyed a hog roast.
Manjas said: “We are proud of our residents, our colleagues and the incredible community that has grown around our home.

“Over these past two decades, our care home has been a place of compassion, support and unwavering dedication as we have witnessed the journeys of our residents and their families, supported by our incredible team who have been a source of great comfort and care.”

Long-service awards were also presented to 14 staff members, 10 of which have been with the care home for more than 15 years.

The business has recently completed a quarter of a million pound refurbishment of the Mansfield site and has submitted plans to extend the care home from 60 beds to 84, with additional plans for more facilities.

