An “outdoorsy” man with a “thirst for adventure” is fundraising for an off-road wheelchair after being diagnosed with two “extremely rare and progressive” diseases.

David Carr, a married father-of-two, has launched a fundraiser with a target of £10,000 for an off-road wheelchair after being diagnosed with a rare kidney disease and a form of Motor Neurons Disease (ALS).

He said: “I am the purveyor of fine, rare, collectable diseases.”

David, a former tank driving instructor, lived an “active” life prior to his double-diagnosis.

David, a married father-of-two, was diagnosed with two rare diseases three years ago.

He said he had always been an “outdoorsman” with a love for hunting and off-roading, as well as a “keen” military vehicle and history buff.

He said: “The diseases have been slow and debilitating, causing major atrophy over the years.

“I will never get better and will only ever get worse.”

Despite the fact David has seen his mobility almost “vanish” in recent years – he still remains in good spirits with a “dark sense of humour.”

David, pictured alongside his family.

And he praised his “positive” mentality as a major force behind why he remains active and has exceeded expectations of specialists.

He said: “This has been a big blow to me both physically and mentally as it formed such a big part of my life.

“Active days can be followed by multiple rest and recovery days.

“But this is why I feel an off-road mobility scooter could help.”

Through research, David discovered the TerrainHopper – an off-road 4X4 mobility scooter – that will enable him to continue his active lifestyle.

To support David’s fundraising efforts and make a donation, readers can visit www.gofundme.com/f/4x4-wheelchair-dave-carr

He explained: “It'll be a unique piece of equipment made specially to use in the most arduous of environments.”

The father-of-two also “praised” the physiotherapy team at King’s Mill Hospital for their “continued support” with his mobility challenges.

David said he has also developed an interest in model train-making, with a recent creation being The Hogwarts Express that he plans on using to generate additional funds through the fundraiser.

David said his life may not be “typical” but he has “no regrets” for how he lives it.

“I get to do a lot of things daily that some do not do in their lifetimes. I am extremely grateful for this,” said David.