Kirkby laser technician's 'shock' and 'honour' at landing top beauty award

Laser technician Hayley Varnam, aged 38, set up her own laser business in 2020.

And Hayley, who owns Love Laser Clinic, said she was “pleased” and “shocked” to have received in the award in a lavish ceremony in Nottingham.

Hayley, photographed at the Nottingham awards' ceremony.

She said: “The competition had some amazing businesses from more than 130 miles away and being a small business, I just wasn’t expecting it to be me.

“The shock on my face when they called my name. I feel so honoured and so grateful to the judges and more than ever I’m grateful to my husband, my family and friends.

“To Pat who helped me get started and to my amazing clients who have all supported me and helped make my dreams come true.

“I had such an amazing night and still feel like I’m floating – let the celebrations continue.

“I pride myself on my honesty and desire to help clients achieve the results they really want. Seeing people confident in the results is what is most fulfilling to me.”

Hayley, fully-trained member of the British Medical Laser Association, said Love Laser Clinic is a “bespoke purpose built log cabin clinic”, on Adams Park Way, Kirkby.

The business specialises in laser tattoo removal, SPMU brow removal, pigmentation removal and skin rejuvenation.

