Kirkby woman 'surprised' and 'thrilled' after prestigious beauty award nomination

A woman from Kirkby is thrilled after receiving a nomination for laser technician of the year alongside finalists from across the UK.

By Phoebe Cox
Published 28th Apr 2023, 11:02 BST

Hayley Varnam, aged 38, is a laser technician from Kirkby, who set up her own laser business in 2020.

Hayley said she was “surprised” but “thrilled” to find out she was nominated for ‘Laser Technician of the Year 2023’ with SOS Beauty Awards.

The Kirkby technician is one of five finalists nominated across the UK.

She said: “I am so surprised and so happy.

“I’ve worked really hard to do as much training as possible in all areas and become a member of the British Medical Laser Association.

“My clients are some of the nicest people I have met and I feel incredibly lucky.”

Hayley offers a variety of treatments, from removing tattoos, to reversing microbladed eyebrows and fading age spots.

She said: “I am so proud of the results myself and my clients achieve together. It makes such a huge difference to a person’s self esteem.”

Winners will be announced on June 3 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Nottingham.

For more information about Hayley’s services and to see before and after results, you check her website out at lovelaserclinic.co.uk.

