Mansfield charity wins almost £70k in Lottery’s People’s Projects thanks to public vote

The money was awarded after SHE UK won the public over with its plans to support adult survivors of childhood sexual abuse, sexual violence and rape in its SHE-roes Lounge and Peer group.

The Mansfield-based project – winner of the community initiative award at your Chad’s 2021 business excellence awards – was one of five groups in ITV Calendar South region to compete for a share of a £4 million of Lottery funding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each group had its projects featured on TV, giving the public a chance to see their work and then make choose where the money should go.

Lisa Lenton, SHE UK chief executive, receives her Chad excellence award from Andy Abrahams, Mansfield mayor.

After winning the public vote, registered charity SHE UK, based on Byrton Street, will use the funding to continue its work to “bring people together, strengthen the community and make a difference to people’s lives”.

Lisa Lenton, SHE UK chief executive, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have taken part in The People’s Projects.

“It has provided us with a fantastic opportunity to raise awareness of the work we do, and we can’t thank the public enough for getting behind us and giving us the opportunity to make our community a better place for all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This funding will enable us to offer survivors a long-term service, a place where they will replace anxiety, low self-esteem, and a lack of confidence with positivity and self-belief for the future.

“The group isn’t traditional group therapy, it’s more dynamic than that. It is a place for survivors to understand the effects of trauma, learn coping strategies and positive mindset, among other things, and move forward on their healing journey.”

Blondel Cluff, Lottery community fund chairman,, said: “The People’s Projects highlights the incredible work of inspiring community groups across the UK. We are proud to have given local people throughout the country a say in where more than £4 million of vital National Lottery funding will go.”

Since The People’s Projects started in 2005, it has awarded about £45m to more than 1,000 good causes, delivering vital grants to the heart of UK communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad