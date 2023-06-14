News you can trust since 1952
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Tesco extends Clubcard deadline after IT issues - new date
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
Nottingham deaths: Tributes to students named among victims

International success for award-winning Mansfield hairdresser

A Mansfield hairdresser has been named international hairdresser of the year at an Australian industry award ceremony.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 14th Jun 2023, 16:39 BST- 2 min read
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 16:39 BST

Mark Leeson, who has been a hairdresser for more than 35 years, has been named international hairdresser of the year 2023 at the Australian Hairdressing Industry Awards (AHIA).

Australia’s leading creatives enjoyed celebrations at The Star, Sydney on June 12 for the annual gala night.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

At the ceremony, hairdressing powerhouse Mark Leeson was named with the prized honour, cementing his position as a global hair industry leader.

Mark Leeson from Mansfield.Mark Leeson from Mansfield.
Mark Leeson from Mansfield.
Most Popular

Mark said: “To be acknowledged once again for the passion and dedication we put into the profession we love is humbling. It’s been an exceptionally busy year for us, both in the salon and with shows, shoots and education.

“We’re always grateful for the support from our team and our loyal, local clients. To know that our reputation is recognised on the world stage too is truly an honour.”

Read More
Beauty awards launched by Blidworth app creator sees big wins for Mansfield area

The AHIAs are celebrating their 12th year as the “trusted Australian hair awards platform” platforming excellence, creativity and talent across the industry.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mark won British hairdresser of the year in 2014 amongst many other awards for him and his team. Today he trains and showcases his work all around the world, with a salon in Mansfield on Regent Street and a second on Marketplace, Chesterfield.

Linda Woodhead, Mocha Group owner and publisher, said: “Mark has inspired so many of our local creatives to excel. I am so excited to have him join us as an ambassador for the awards program for our local industry. As with all our 2023 winners, he is consistently looked to globally as an innovator in technique, trend and service.”

Mark represents the best of Mansfield on an international stage, as he is global ambassador for Revlon professional.

He has notched up many of the most prized accolades in the hair world alongside co-owner and creative director of Mark Leeson, Richard Darby, plus his prolific art team.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mark is once again up for the top award, against seven other nominees all vying for ‘Hairdresser of the Year’ at the British Hairdressing Awards 2023.

Related topics:Mark LeesonMansfield