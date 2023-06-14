Mark Leeson, who has been a hairdresser for more than 35 years, has been named international hairdresser of the year 2023 at the Australian Hairdressing Industry Awards (AHIA).

Australia’s leading creatives enjoyed celebrations at The Star, Sydney on June 12 for the annual gala night.

At the ceremony, hairdressing powerhouse Mark Leeson was named with the prized honour, cementing his position as a global hair industry leader.

Mark Leeson from Mansfield.

Mark said: “To be acknowledged once again for the passion and dedication we put into the profession we love is humbling. It’s been an exceptionally busy year for us, both in the salon and with shows, shoots and education.

“We’re always grateful for the support from our team and our loyal, local clients. To know that our reputation is recognised on the world stage too is truly an honour.”

The AHIAs are celebrating their 12th year as the “trusted Australian hair awards platform” platforming excellence, creativity and talent across the industry.

Mark won British hairdresser of the year in 2014 amongst many other awards for him and his team. Today he trains and showcases his work all around the world, with a salon in Mansfield on Regent Street and a second on Marketplace, Chesterfield.

Linda Woodhead, Mocha Group owner and publisher, said: “Mark has inspired so many of our local creatives to excel. I am so excited to have him join us as an ambassador for the awards program for our local industry. As with all our 2023 winners, he is consistently looked to globally as an innovator in technique, trend and service.”

Mark represents the best of Mansfield on an international stage, as he is global ambassador for Revlon professional.

He has notched up many of the most prized accolades in the hair world alongside co-owner and creative director of Mark Leeson, Richard Darby, plus his prolific art team.

