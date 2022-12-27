Business leadership group the Institute of Directors said, while businesses open and close all the time, the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic “complicated” the business landscape across the country.

Office for National Statistics figures show 310 businesses closed in 2021 – though this was down from 335 in 2020 and 330 in 2019, before the pandemic.

Nationally, 327,000 businesses closed in 2021, a 9 per cent increase on the year before and the highest number since 2017.

Kitty Ussher, IoD chief economist, said businesses are constantly opening and closing, particularly sole traders undertaking casual work – including delivery couriers, which saw a boom during the pandemic – and self-employed people conducting freelance work.

She said: "The picture is then complicated by the impact of the pandemic, which not only led to a temporary increase in unemployment and so increased the number of people looking for freelance work, but also caused a change in consumer spending patterns that affected different parts of the economy in different ways.

“All of this led to particularly high churn rates as the economy adjusted in 2021.”

Ms Ussher highlighted the rise in business births in 2021, suggesting this shows the economy is beginning to recover from the pandemic.

Across the country, 360,000 businesses began trading last year, a 9 per cent increase on the 333,000 the year before and the highest since 2016.

Of these, 725 were in Mansfield, meaning a total of 3,565 businesses were active in the area in 2021 – up from 3,185 the year before.

The IoD said the majority of new and closed businesses were sole traders – of the 327,000 total business deaths in the UK last year, just 82,000 had two or more employees.