Mansfield's 'Feel Good Factor' after being named best place in England to start a business

The study measured the number of new business start-ups in each area in 2021, compared to the number closing down, and Mansfield came second in the UK, pipped to the post by Cardiff.

The new chief executive of Mansfield BID, the town’s Mayor, and business owners welcomed the news

Chief executive of Mansfield BID, Jay Rowlinson said: “I am very pleased that Mansfield has been recognised as one of the best places to start a business in the country.

Mohsin Hussain and Ali Rashid who opened their new dessert diner in Mansfield earlier this month.

"Much work has been completed from business support organisations across Mansfield and the wider county of Nottinghamshire to support start up businesses.

"New businesses need to be recognised for the support and assistance they require to give them the confidence to start up.

“There is much financial assistance coming to Mansfield in the shape of the future Levelling Up Fund, the Town’s Fund and the Severn Trent Anti Flooding Initiative.

"This funding, paired with the Mansfield Town Centre Masterplan will change the way the town presents itself in the future and how it will operate which includes making the town an ideal place to work, shop and live in.

Chief executive of Mansfield BID, Jay Rowlinson

"These are very exciting and positive times for Mansfield after a long period of little growth or funding provided to it.

"The ‘Mansfield Feel Good Factor’ that is starting to be recognised and felt in and around the town after a long and difficult period of dealing with the pandemic is giving new businesses the confidence to start up.

"There is consistent support and assistance available to them through channels such as ourselves in Mansfield BID, MDC’s Regeneration scheme and the Business and Intellectual Property Centre (BIPC) who offer advice and support to new businesses.”

Ali Rashid opened Pop n Roll Desserts in the town earlier this month and welcomed the news.

Mansfield Mayor, Andy Abrahams

He said: “One of the main reasons we chose Mansfield was when we did market research walking through speaking to people on West Gate and we asked a simple question about where people generally go to eat desserts.

“The general response, which was quite overwhelming, was Nottingham or Derby and when we asked where, the bigger brand names were mentioned.

“So we decided that Mansfield has potential and also we could provide the best quality desserts to the locals with a smile.

“The locals have been great and we have got off to a brilliant start with some great reviews.

“Mansfield; it’s a pleasure to serve you.”

Mansfield Mayor Andy Abrahams said: "It is so inspiring that through the toughest of years small local businesses have shown that they have the belief that they can succeed and help regenerate the town.

"Even through these extremely financially challenging times, I am proud that we have been able to assist with start-up grants, finding premises and giving help and advice to get through the first year.

"We are confident we can build on this success by committing another £20K in this year’s budget to assist more start-up businesses, bringing the total investment in our economic stimulus fund for 2022/23 to £100K.”“This positive story is part of the journey and bodes well for the future.”

