Hundreds arrested across Nottinghamshire in festive drink and drug-driving crackdown

Statistics for the four weeks to December 18 show 222 people were arrested, including 151 on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and the rest for drug-driving.

The ‘A Deadly Mix’ campaign was launched after 263 people were injured or killed in a drink-related road traffic collision in Nottinghamshire between 2018 and 2020.

More than 2,000 posters and 5,000 beermats highlighting the consequences of drink-driving have been distributed to pubs all over Nottinghamshire as part of the campaign.

Clair Osborne with a picture of her late husband Mark and their children.

Inspector John Lees, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We are always on the lookout for drink and drug-drivers, but know over the festive period there may be more people who disappointingly decide to break the law and jump behind the wheel after indulging in Christmas festivities.

“That’s why during this campaign, we are carrying out operations across Nottinghamshire to target drivers who decided to place their own lives and others at risk.

“We put an extra spotlight on drink and drug-driving offences over the Christmas holidays in the hope of making people think twice about their actions.

“But unfortunately, as these figures show hundreds of people clearly have not made the correct choice and are now facing driving bans and fines.”

The campaign is being supported by Clair Osborne, who lost her husband, Mark, in a collision caused by a drink-driver in 2021.

The 48-year-old, of Mansfield Woodhouse, is urging people to plan how they will get home if they are going to be drinking alcohol on a night out.

She said: “If you’ve got work dos or have got Christmas parties planned, that’s the key word – they are planned. Plan your taxi, plan your lift home. If you’re driving and anybody tries to tempt you to have a drink, just ask yourself is it worth it?

“I have to see what it’s done to my children every day because someone decided to drink-drive.”