The move comes after the union announced strike action at Amazon is set to escalate as 560 of its members at the Coventry warehouse announced six further days of walk outs in April.

The GMB Union is now balloting members at five other Amazon warehouses, including Sutton – where it employs about 2,000 people – for further strike action.

The ballots are open now and will run for several weeks.

Amazon's huge fulfilment centre at Summit Park, Sutton, where about 2,000 people are employd.

Amanda Gearing, GMB senior organiser, said: “Industrial action is growing and this could fast become a summer of strike chaos Amazon.

“Three months ago Amazon told our members there was no money left for pay rises, yet through pressure, campaigning and strike action we’ve forced Amazon to sit up and take notice.

“Six further days of strike action in Coventry is a clear statement from our members they are worth more – they will not accept a pay rise of pennies from one of the world’s wealthiest corporations.

“With workers at five further sites starting ballots for industrial action this month, it’s clear Amazon need to urgently get serious and talk pay with GMB now.”

An Amazon spokesman told your Chad the company “regularly reviews pay" to ensure it offers competitive wages and “recently announced another increase for its UK teams”.

He said: “Over the past seven months, our minimum pay has risen by 10 per cent and by more than 37 per cent since 2018.

“We also work hard to provide great benefits, a positive work environment and excellent career opportunities. These are just some of the reasons people want to come and work at Amazon, whether it’s their first job, a seasonal role or an opportunity for them to advance their career.”