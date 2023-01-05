The online firm, which employs 1.5 million people globally, including about 2,000 at its fulfilment centre in Sutton, has not said where the cuts will be, did say they would include Europe.

The decision has come as part of the company’s annual planning process for 2023 and follows redundancies which were made in November.

Amazon plans to cut more than 18,000 jobs

Andy Jassy, Amazon chief executive officer, said: “I wanted to share the outcome of these further reviews, which is the difficult decision to eliminate additional roles.

“Between the reductions we made in November and the ones we’re sharing now, we plan to eliminate just more than 18,000 roles.

“Several teams are impacted; however, the majority of role eliminations are in our Amazon Stores and PXT organisations.

“S-team (senior leadership team) and I are deeply aware these role eliminations are difficult for people, and we don’t take these decisions lightly, or underestimate how much they might affect the lives of those who are impacted.

“We are working to support those who are affected and are providing packages that include a separation payment, transitional health insurance benefits, and external job placement support.

“We intend on communicating with impacted employees – or where applicable in Europe, with employee representative bodies – starting on January 18.

“Amazon has weathered uncertain and difficult economies in the past, and we will continue to do so.

“These changes will help us pursue our long-term opportunities with a stronger cost structure. However, I’m also optimistic we’ll be inventive, resourceful, and scrappy in this time when we’re not hiring expansively and eliminating some roles.

“To those impacted by these reductions, I want you to know how grateful I am for your contributions to Amazon and the work you have done on behalf of customers. You have made a meaningful difference in a lot of customers’ lives.