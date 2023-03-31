Bupa says the closures are due to a lack of dentists to deliver NHS care in the UK, in addition to increased running costs caused by inflation and high energy prices.

Both the Sutton practice, at The Old School, Church Street, and the Hucknall practice, at The Old Police Station, Portland Road, are on the list of practices earmarked to be sold.

The announcement will be a hammer-blow for patients already facing strained services as it is, with the Hucknall practice announcing last November that it was no longer treating NHS patients, leaving just one NHS dental provider in the town.

Bupa has announced plans to sell it's practices in Hucknall and Sutton

However, Bupa says for practices due to close, it will be handing back the dental contract to the NHS,

Mark Allan, Bupa Dental Care general manager, said: “As a leading dental provider in the UK, our priority must be to enable patients to receive the care they need.

“For the majority of affected practices, this decision will allow commissioners to procure local providers for the NHS contract, tailoring services and investment to the needs of the local community, thereby providing a better opportunity for patients to continue access to NHS dental services.

“The focus is for patients to receive the NHS care they need and deserve, and Bupa will provide resources to help patients find alternative local providers.

“For practices that are due to close, Bupa will be handing back the dental contract to the NHS.”

Bupa will also fully support its people through this change, redeploying affected colleagues where possible to continue their careers with Bupa.

Mr Allan said: “We fully understand the impact this decision has on our patients and our people within these practices.

“This decision has not been taken lightly and closure is a last resort.

“Despite our continued efforts, the dental industry is facing a number of significant and systemic challenges that are placing additional pressure on providing patient care, in particular recruiting dentists to deliver NHS dental care.”

