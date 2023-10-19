The Christmas Shop is back in Mansfield for its 25th year in the town – as the family-run business returns with “festive favourites” for all ages.

The Christmas Shop, located at West Gate Four Seasons Shopping Centre, can be found between WHSmith and the new Starbucks unit.

This year marks the 25th Christmas for the family-run business, as previously they have occupied different town centre units each year.

Dunny Tucker, who runs the shop with family, said: “Over the last 25 years we have had different stores throughout the town but have always returned to spend the Christmas season in an area that we feel so welcome in.

The Christmas Shop is back in Mansfield.

“We cannot wait to get started.

“We are a small family-run business that see many regular returning customers.

“We just love coming back to do what we do best.”

Outside of seasonal months, the family run other business ventures, and Dunny works as a DJ.

But it is running the Christmas shop each year that brings them together.

The business announced its return on Facebook – www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100032074494635 – to the shop’s hundreds of followers.

Commenting on the announcement, customer Caroline Marshall said: “Looking forward to you opening.”

The Christmas shop opens on Thursday, October 19 and will be open Mon-Saturday, selling Christmas essentials for the festive period.

From November 6, the shop will open seven days a week for Christmas shoppers, selling cards, wrapping accessories, decorations and more.