Customers flock to Starbucks after official Mansfield opening

The popular coffee franchise has opened its doors in Mansfield – bringing a taste of Seattle to the town.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 21st Sep 2023, 16:46 BST- 1 min read
New Mansfield Starbucks in Four Seasons. Mansfield Mayor Andy Abrahams and Starbucks district manager Anne Coleman.New Mansfield Starbucks in Four Seasons. Mansfield Mayor Andy Abrahams and Starbucks district manager Anne Coleman.
New Mansfield Starbucks in Four Seasons. Mansfield Mayor Andy Abrahams and Starbucks district manager Anne Coleman.

Starbucks has opened in Mansfield Four Seasons Shopping Centre, located in a unit on West Gate.

The unit, previously occupied by Thomas Cook travel agents, can be found next door to family jewellers F Hinds and close to Mansfield Library at the entrance to the shopping centre.

An official opening saw staff, town centre partners and customers gathered to celebrate the launch.

Mansfield Mayor Andy Abrahams and Starbucks district manager Anne Coleman toasted the opening with a signature Starbucks drink.

Anne said: “It’s been a fantastic first day and we have been welcomed with open arms.

“The customers have been amazing. The team absolutely smashed it and I’m so very proud of the all.

“We look forward to welcoming more customers tomorrow and in the coming weeks.”

In a Facebook post, www.facebook.com/fourseasonsshopping – Mansfield Four Seasons Shopping Centre welcomed the franchise to the centre.

A spokesperson said: “Starbucks is now officially open.

“Thanks also to Mayor Andy for coming and helping Anne and the team cut the ribbon.”

Customers received a range of goodies in a gift bag and joined in the ‘ribbon-cutting’ celebrations, welcoming the team to town.

Ellen Zarebski, who was present at the opening, said: “Got my goodie bag. It looks nice inside.

“Good luck from F Hinds neighbours.”

Commenting when the news was announced earlier in September, Coun Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP, Nottinghamshire Council leader and member for Mansfield North, said: “Positive news and positive signs that major businesses are investing in Mansfield.”

Related topics:StarbucksMansfieldAndy AbrahamsBen Bradley