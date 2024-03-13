Family-run butchers from the Mansfield area win big at British Pie Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bowring Butchers has been established for over 30 years, supplying quality British local meat to customers throughout the East Midlands.

The business has stores on Mansfield Woodhouse High Street, Victoria Street, Shirebrook, Newcastle Avenue, Worksop, and the Market Place in Bolsover.

These awards are a national celebration of British Pies in all their varieties and have been running since 2009.

Bowring Butchers won big at the British Pie Awards. Photo by the British Pie Awards.

The awards are held in Melton Mowbray, the rural capital of food, and hosted by the Melton Mowbray Pork Pie Association.

In this year’s British Pie Awards, Bowring won ‘Best Small Producer’ and secured gold for its chicken leek and ham hock pie.

It also landed another gold for its award-winning steak and potato, which won supreme champion back in 2021.

The butchers' famous Mansfield Town Football Club’s chicken tikka pie was awarded a silver status.

The family-run butchers also secured bronze for their steak and kidney pie, steak and stilton pie, and minted lamb and rosemary pie.

Earlier this year, your Chad readers voted for the best pie in the Mansfield area and Bowring Butchers secured the top two spots for their shop-made pies and those supplied to One Call Stadium, Mansfield Town Football Club’s home ground.

George Bowring, who runs the butchers' chain, said: “Absolutely thrilled to have done so well at this year’s British Pie Awards.

“We have been inundated with emails and phone calls asking for us to supply our amazing pies to various farm shops and restaurants.

“Over the moon to have done so well with the chicken tikka that we make for Mansfield Town.

“It was actually their invention so we can’t take all the credit for that one.

“I really hope it gets our name out there and generates more custom for us in these hard times.

“A lot of work goes into making our pies – from the butchers slicing and dicing everything, making sure only the best goes through, to the bakers perfecting the pastry and making the pies.

“Then there are the cooks responsible for cooking our pies to the highest standard.