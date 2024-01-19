'Pie's the limit' — The best pies in Mansfield and Ashfield according to Chad readers

As January 23 marks ‘National Pie Day’ here in the UK – we have asked readers for their suggestion on the best pie in the Mansfield and Ashfield area.

National Pie Day seeks to celebrate all things pie, a tribute to the popular dish that has remained a foodie favourite over the years.

Pies have a long history in British culinary tradition, dating back to the 12th century.

Notable variants such as Cornish pasty, steak and kidney pie, and the pork pies of Melton Mowbray are all part of British cuisine.

But did you know Nottinghamshire has its own signature filling?

The regional fill consists of succulent steak and rich Stilton cheese, topped with a layer of golden-brown potato.

Your Chad asked readers on Facebook – www.facebook.com/mansfieldchad – for some suggestions.

So, with all this in mind – here are your suggestions for places across Mansfield and Ashfield to get the best pie…

The following list of ten is in no particular order, but we are more than happy to add to the online list with ongoing suggestions.

1 . Bowring Butchers The Mansfield business was highly recommended for their pies. Pictured is the Mansfield Woodhouse High Street shop. Bowring is a family-run business trading for over 35 years selling meats reared on their farm.

2 . Mansfield Town FC pies One reader recommended the pies at One Call Stadium, formerly Field Mill, the home of Mansfield Town Football Club.

3 . David Boot Butchers David Boot Butchers is a family business and has operated for more than 40 years. Located at 62 West Gate, Mansfield. The business was recommended by several readers.