'Pie's the limit' — The best pies in Mansfield and Ashfield according to Chad readers

As January 23 marks ‘National Pie Day’ here in the UK – we have asked readers for their suggestion on the best pie in the Mansfield and Ashfield area.
National Pie Day seeks to celebrate all things pie, a tribute to the popular dish that has remained a foodie favourite over the years.
Pies have a long history in British culinary tradition, dating back to the 12th century.
Notable variants such as Cornish pasty, steak and kidney pie, and the pork pies of Melton Mowbray are all part of British cuisine.
The regional fill consists of succulent steak and rich Stilton cheese, topped with a layer of golden-brown potato.
So, with all this in mind – here are your suggestions for places across Mansfield and Ashfield to get the best pie…
The following list of ten is in no particular order, but we are more than happy to add to the online list with ongoing suggestions.
1. Bowring Butchers
The Mansfield business was highly recommended for their pies. Pictured is the Mansfield Woodhouse High Street shop. Bowring is a family-run business trading for over 35 years selling meats reared on their farm. Photo: Google Maps
2. Mansfield Town FC pies
One reader recommended the pies at One Call Stadium, formerly Field Mill, the home of Mansfield Town Football Club. Photo: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images
3. David Boot Butchers
David Boot Butchers is a family business and has operated for more than 40 years. Located at 62 West Gate, Mansfield. The business was recommended by several readers. Photo: David Boot Butchers
4. Mike Maloney Country Butchers and Bakers
Mike Maloney Country Butchers and Bakers was a popular suggestion for pies. The family-run business has stores in Blidworth and Warsop. Pictured is the Warsop storefront. Maloney's began in 1979 with Mike Maloney opening his first butcher's shop, since then the business has expanded to a catering butcher and manufacturer of high-quality handmade meat products. Photo: Mike Maloney Country Butchers and Bakers