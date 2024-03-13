Warsop care complex secures 'care home of the year' in prestigious East Midlands care awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Oaklands residential nursing home on Oakfield Lane, Warsop, has scooped top awards and commendations in the East Midlands Care Awards 2024.

The Warsop-based home won East Midlands Care Home of the Year 2024, and its support worker, Denise Parry, won Care Home Carer of the Year 2024.

The team were also highly commended – securing second place – in Care Team of the Year and Manager of the Year.

The Oaklands team in Warsop.

Health Innovation East Midlands presented the awards, with the winners across six categories ‘serving as a shining example of care provided in care homes and in people’s homes across the region’.

Dave Wint, registered manager, said he was “beyond proud” of the staff and thankful to have received such “incredible” support and nominations.

He said: “I am so proud of Denise for winning Care Home Carer. It is a reward for the hard work and commitment that she brings to the role daily.

“Nothing is ever too much trouble for her, and she always goes the extra mile. A true diamond.

“Winning East Midlands Care Home of the Year was the icing on the cake.

“Especially when considering how vast the area is for entrants from Leicester, Derbyshire, Northamptonshire and across Nottinghamshire.

“This is nothing short of amazing. It is a testament to all involved with The Oaklands, from residents, staff, volunteers, families, friends and supporters.

“As the registered manager, I am so proud of them for their achievements. It is very deserving.

“It epitomises the ethos and spirit of what The Oaklands is all about – a true family.”

Health Innovation East Midlands has worked with care teams for the last few years to deliver training on detecting deterioration early in residents and care recipients to avoid unnecessary hospital admissions.