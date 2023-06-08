News you can trust since 1952
'Everyone welcome' to Pride festival at Mansfield pub this June

A Mansfield pub is preparing to host its first Pride festival later this month – where “everyone is welcome” to enjoy a night of drag performances and a disco.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 8th Jun 2023, 11:58 BST- 1 min read

Ye Olde Ramme Inne, on Church Street, Mansfield, will host the event on Saturday, June 24, from 6pm-2am, in support of LGBTQ+ customers and allies.

The pub is run by Roy and Sal Mellody, who said they are “so excited and proud” to be launching the festival.

Having run the pub for a series of years, the couple host regular entertainment for the community with karaoke evenings, quizzes, discos and the odd drag show “here and there”.

LGBTQ+ flag outside Ye Olde Ramme Inne, 34 Church Street, Mansfield.LGBTQ+ flag outside Ye Olde Ramme Inne, 34 Church Street, Mansfield.
The event will include karaoke and drag performances, hosted by Ida Slapta – drag alter ego of Nicky Cann – and landlady Sal.

Nicky said: “This is our first time ever doing it.

“It means so much to be able to bring something like this to Mansfield.

“We have acts from Nottingham, to London and even Gran Canaria who have are all coming to our great little town to help celebrate this.

“The biggest thing is that everyone is welcome. It will be a safe space to all involved not only at Pride but throughout the year.”

Nicky said the pub has a great atmosphere and is popular with residents.

The pride festival will include a disco, glitter face painting and a barbecue.

Residents can visit fb.com/yeolderammeinne for further details about the event, which the pub said will be shared closer to the time.

