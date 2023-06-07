Choosing something to do with the kids on a weekend or day off might be a little more difficult than you think.

That’s not because there isn’t much do, but because Mansfield and Ashfield simply has so much choice to meet everyone’s tastes.

Perhaps your little one prefers to let off steam running around soft play or the great outdoors or learning something new at an educational attraction.

Maybe ten-pin bowling, arcades or animals are more your cup of tea.

Whatever the case there is something for everyone right on your doorstep.

Here we have put together a guide to the area’s top attractions to help you on your way, courtesy of the Day out with Kids website.

1 . Go Ape Sherwood Forest Hidden deep in Robin Hood country, you'll find an adventure junkies delight - Go Ape Sherwood Pines Forest Park! An outdoor family adventure, featuring a high-ropes experience for the whole tribe. Stash your bow and arrows for the day and take to the trees for a choice of five family thrills - including the Nets Adventure!

2 . Water Meadows The fun pool has three water rides, a wave machine, rapids and water cannon or you master your stroke in the 25m competition pool. Water Meadows also features a gym and fitness area for those wanted a more active workout.

3 . Robin Hoods Wheelgate Family Theme Park Wheelgate offers plenty of open space, including a mini-farm and picnic areas. There are funfair rides, a splash park, brilliant indoor soft play areas, craft areas and much more besides to give you a brilliant family day out.

4 . White Post Farm White Post Farm is a perfect attraction for animal lovers, combining barn and outdoor areas. There's more than just animals there with play areas, soft play and mini-golf to offer an excellent and relaxing day out.

