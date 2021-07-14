Over the years thousands of visitors have flocked to the town centre for the annual Garden and Craft Show.

The two-day event showcases everything from colossal cabbages to monster marrows, to homemade cakes and handicrafts.

The popular show has been organised by Mansfield Business Improvement District (BID) for many years.

The Garden and Craft Show, organised by Mansfield BID, is a very popular town centre event.

It is now calling for shoppers to help fund the staging of a series of ‘mini events’ leading up to the main show which is scheduled for next September.

The BID hopes the community initiative will encourage more people to take up gardening.

Sue Rogers, BID events and marketing manager, applied to the Tesco Community Grants Scheme where shoppers are given tokens when they make a purchase. They then choose which project to support by placing the token in the relevant container.

Participating Tesco stores include Tesco Express, Huthwaite, Tesco Express, Lakeside, Sutton, Tesco Express, Alfreton Road, Sutton, Tesco Express, Lowmoor Road, Kirkby, and Tesco Extra, Jubilee Way, on Oak Tree Lane.

Voting has now started and continues until September 30, 2021.

The project with the highest number of votes across the stores will receive £1,500 (or the amount that was requested up to this value), the second; £1,000 (or the amount that was requested up to this value), and the third, £500.

Money raised from the Tesco initiative will help to fund compost, tubs, seeds and plants for a series of mini-events, posters and leaflets to promote the mini events, a free booklet at the main event and a mailshot to primary schools encouraging children to ‘get gardening.’

Sue added:: “Our Garden and Craft Show is very popular, but we want to encourage more and more people, particularly young people, to get involved.

“We’re grateful to Tesco for helping us to raise money for this community initiative and we hope shoppers can get behind us.”

Claire De Silva, head of community at Tesco, said: “Tesco Community Grants help support local good causes but especially those projects supporting young people, those providing food, and local causes close to our colleagues’ hearts.”

To find out more about Mansfield BID events visit www.mansfieldbid.co.uk.