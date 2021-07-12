Youngsters at Crescent Primary took part in a ‘Great Connections’ week where they explored healthy relationships, what is community, family and friends, as well as gender and identity issues.

The event also saw them involved in a competition promoting ‘looking after our mental health and well-being.’

The children uploaded photos of their families doing things together. The pictures are featured on the school’s online platforms – the winning picture will receive a special class prize.

Youngsters at Crescent Primary School learn about community

The project has been sponsored by Equation, a Nottingham-based specialist charity that works with whole communities to reduce the impact of domestic abuse, sexual violence and gender inequalities.

Louise Smith is the school’s assistant headteacher and special educational needs coordinator .

She said: "The children had a great week learning about things like what is a healthy or a unhealthy relationship, what they can do, who they can talk to. It raises their awareness of how bad relationships in families can create a vicious circle, and they learned about what a healthy relationships looks like.

Great Connections session at Crescent Primary

The the whole school, which has around 400 pupils, from reception to Year 6, from four to eleven years old, took part in the initiative.

“All the classes had power point presentations and activities to do the project started out with the children checking how they feel, and helped them understand that they are in a safe space, chatting with each other in the classroom.

"Some were even comfortable enough to disclose their fears, things like hiding under the bed covers when they were frightened.

Crescent Primary Schoolchildren discuss what makes community strong

"We also discussed things like gender, and everyone was allowed to ‘dress to impress’, wearing any clothes they wanted to express who they are, and explaining to them it is great to be different!”

The teachers have also been getting involved with activities as part of a drive to boost their own health and well-being, and as part of a competition on of them stands to win an afternoon tea.

Last term the youngsters also got involved with another ‘great’ project connecting them with nature.