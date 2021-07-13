Going looks good in race to build luxury homes on former Sutton livery stables

A Castle Donington property agent says it has been ‘inundated’ with enquiries from housing developers seeking to snap up the site which is near to the Coxmoor Golf Club and Kings Mill Reservoir.

Marble Property Services, based on Borough Street, Castle Donington, is acting as land agent for the sale of part of Cauldwell Livery Stables, on Cauldwell Road.

The 1.2-acre site has been given a guide price of £925,000.

Luxury homes planned for livery stables site

It was recently granted planning permission by Ashfield District Council to build five luxury five-bedroom detached homes, with estimated price tags of £500,000-£600,000.

The property services firm says the interest shown indicates a ‘positive step forward’ for the housing market as the country emerges from the pandemic and also highlights the potential for land owners to benefit from the current housing shortage by offering unused plots for sale.

“We’re delighted, though not entirely surprised, by the huge interest in this particular plot of land,” said Steve Thrower, managing director of Marble Property Services.

“It’s no secret that residential property prices have increased significantly since the start of the pandemic, and that people are looking for more space in their homes and more rural settings.

“With more housing urgently needed, it’s a case of supply and demand, and having been granted planning permission already, the opportunity at Cauldwell Livery Stables ticks all the boxes. If the price is right, the interest will always be there.”