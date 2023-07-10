The beauty team at La Bella Boutique, on Sherwood Street, has been honoured at English Nails, Brows and Lashes Awards for a second year running.

Last year, the team was “thrilled” to have won the top title and this year, their reign continues after being nominated by their satisfied clients.

Tiffany Davies, salon owner, said: “Thank you to our beautiful clients that make this happen and for taking the time to nominate us.”

The La Bella Boutique's award-winning team.

“Our ethos is about self-acceptance and ensuring that our clients feel comfortable in their own skin.”

The salon prides itself on being a “diverse and inclusive” venue, providing a personally-tailored approach to treatments.

Whether that is adapting to staff and customer’s mental and physical health, or offering more accessible services when needed.

Commenting on the salon’s Facebook page – fb.com/LaBellaBoutique.Warsop – long-standing customers and supporters were quick to congratulate the team.

Sarah Sands said: “Congratulations. Well deserved. Amazing news.”

Sue Holland said: “Congratulations, you all do amazing.”

And Elaine McGurk-Downs said it was “fantastic” news.

This year marks the third English Nails, Brows and Lashes awards as part of a partnership between Creative Oceanic and Oceanic Events.

The partnership delivers 150 unique awards ceremonies each year in 12 different cities in the UK, Ireland and Canada and more recently the USA.