News you can trust since 1952
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Dapper chaps pose for a picture at the glitzy event.Dapper chaps pose for a picture at the glitzy event.
Dapper chaps pose for a picture at the glitzy event.

PHOTOS: Students celebrate a night to remember at Meden School's glamorous prom event

Pupils at a Warsop school celebrated with a night to remember at their formal prom event.
By Lucy Roberts
Published 7th Jul 2023, 18:36 BST

The Year 11 students from Meden School celebrated coming to the end of their time in secondary education with the glamorous event yesterday, July 6.

Pupils arrived in their glittering finery and spent the evening dancing with their friends and teachers, as they fondly looked back on their five years at school and marked the end of an era.

The luxurious event was held at Thoresby Park, whose staff said the evening was “above and beyond”.

A spokesman said: “What a night it was. All the staff and students looked incredible and went above and beyond – especially the three students who made the grand entrance in a helicopter.

“Good luck to all students for whatever your future holds.”

Students in their finery at the glamorous prom event.

1. Meden School prom night

Students in their finery at the glamorous prom event. Photo: submitted

Photo Sales
A group of students arrived in serious style to their school prom - in a helicopter!

2. Meden School prom night

A group of students arrived in serious style to their school prom - in a helicopter! Photo: submitted

Photo Sales
Carla Godley arrived at Thoresby Park in a ribboned limosine.

3. Meden School prom night

Carla Godley arrived at Thoresby Park in a ribboned limosine. Photo: submitted

Photo Sales
Students pulled out all the stops for their prom entrances.

4. Meden School prom night

Students pulled out all the stops for their prom entrances. Photo: Thoresby Park

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:StudentsWarsop