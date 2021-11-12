GALLERY: Looking back at 50 years of Sutton's Idlewells Shopping Centre

In your Chad’s latest retro gallery, we take a look at just some of the many pictures taken at and of Idlewells over its long history.

Chloe O’Donnell, centre manager, said celebrating the history and heritage of the centre is important for the town and she hopes the day will resonate with different generations.

She said: “Idlewells means so much to so many people, so we want the event to allow people to reflect, and look back on some special memories.”

1. 1969 The site cleared ready for construction of the Idlewells Shopping Centre. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2. 1969 Builders clearing the site in 1969, looking across Forest Street to, left, the Star Bingo and Social Club. The former King’s cinema is now The Picture House, a JD Wetherspoon pub. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3. 1969 The Robin Hood Inn was among a number of properties demolished for the construction of the shopping centre. The Lost Pubs Project says the area it used to stand is now around the Market Street service yard/delivery bay and the lower end of the multi-storey car park. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4. 1970 Work under way to build the centre in 1970. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales