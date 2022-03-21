The best places for afternoon tea in Mansfield and Ashfield according to our readers

We received lots of votes, and here is our round-up of the most popular choices, listed in no particular order.
1. Sid and the Spoon
Sid and the Spoon on Portland Street, Mansfield Woodhouse were extremely popular, with 12 nominations.
They have a number of Mother's Day packages available for takeaway;
Mother’s Day packages:
Takeaway Afternoon tea for £24, Afternoon tea and wrapped plant £27, Afternoon tea and Bouquet £60, Brownie x 4 box £11 and Brownie box and Bouquet £40
Message https://www.facebook.com/Sidandthespoon to book
Photo: Sid and the Spoon
2. Tea with Mrs B
Tea with Mrs B on Station Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, was a popular choice with our readers, and they do themed afternoon teas.
01623 403575
Photo: Tea with Mrs B
3. The Tea Room
The Tea Room on Station Street, Kirkby, have an afternoon tea package for Mother's Day for £16.99 per person.
Call 07756 728843 to book.
Photo: The Tea Room
4. Cakefield-Cakes Tea Room
Cakefield-Cakes Tea Room at Meden Square, Pleasley, was a huge hit with our readers.
Unfortunately they are fully booked for Mother's Day, but have availability at other times.
Call 01623 254336
Photo: Cakefield-Cakes Tea Room