Here's our readers' picks for afternoon tea.

The best places for afternoon tea in Mansfield and Ashfield according to our readers

With Mother’s Day fast approaching, we asked our readers for their recommendations for the best places in the area for afternoon tea.

By Katrina Taylor
Monday, 21st March 2022, 3:06 pm

We received lots of votes, and here is our round-up of the most popular choices, listed in no particular order.

1. Sid and the Spoon

Sid and the Spoon on Portland Street, Mansfield Woodhouse were extremely popular, with 12 nominations. They have a number of Mother's Day packages available for takeaway; Mother’s Day packages: Takeaway Afternoon tea for £24, Afternoon tea and wrapped plant £27, Afternoon tea and Bouquet £60, Brownie x 4 box £11 and Brownie box and Bouquet £40 Message https://www.facebook.com/Sidandthespoon to book

2. Tea with Mrs B

Tea with Mrs B on Station Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, was a popular choice with our readers, and they do themed afternoon teas. 01623 403575

3. The Tea Room

The Tea Room on Station Street, Kirkby, have an afternoon tea package for Mother's Day for £16.99 per person. Call 07756 728843 to book.

4. Cakefield-Cakes Tea Room

Cakefield-Cakes Tea Room at Meden Square, Pleasley, was a huge hit with our readers. Unfortunately they are fully booked for Mother's Day, but have availability at other times. Call 01623 254336

