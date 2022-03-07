Dessert shop opens and new owners are 'excited' to let the people of Mansfield shape their future

Pop n Roll Desserts opened their new dessert dine-in experience on West Gate at 4pm on Saturday, March 5, and owners Ali Rashid and Mohsin Hussain spoke to your Chad about their vision for their new venture.

Ali Rashid is a motivational athlete who goes by the name @lionarofficial on social media and has a huge following, as does food blogger Mohsin Hussain who goes by @beardedmo, and the pair are hoping to bring their previous success from their Burton-on-Trent store to Mansfield.

The new diner is opening in two phases, with their main diner opening first, before opening the second floor as a perfect venue for birthday parties and private hire, which they hope to complete in the coming weeks.

Mohsin Hussain, left, and Ali Rashid at the opening on Saturday.

Mr Rashid explains: “We are raring to go, we wanted to get downstairs opened, and get our name out there first, and we will then move onto opening up phase two which will really bring something new to Mansfield.

"We are really confident in our desserts – we’re a family of bakers with seventeen years experience, so we focused on making high-quality desserts which people will tell their friends about – we don’t just sell the same as everyone else.”

Pop n Roll have sold online for many years before branching out to physical stores, and offer a huge menu of baked desserts, milkshakes, bubble tea and rolling ice cream, and Mr Rashid says he wants the people of Mansfield to get involved with shaping the future of the diner.

"We are going to play it by ear over the first few weeks, and see how our customers tick,” he continued.

Opening of Pop n Roll, their signature cake pops

"If they want us to open later, we will open later, if they want a dessert we don’t stock, then we will stay flexible and grow our menu with our customer base.

"We are really excited to be here.”

The diner is currently open for eat-in or takeaway, and will be offering delivery via Just Eat and Uber Eats later this month.

To find out more, visit Pop n Roll Desserts on Instagram.

The diner offers a huge menu of baked desserts and drinks

Selfie lovers rejoice, Pop n Roll have their own photo wall.