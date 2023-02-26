Mansfield Woodhouse mum launches eco-friendly online baby shop in daughter's name

Molly Haye, aged 24, is the “proud” owner of Baby Adalynne – babyadalynne.com – named after her now six-month-old daughter.

Molly and husband Ben Haye welcomed baby Adalynne into the world in summer 2022, and said they are “loving life as parents”.

New mum Molly said she wanted to focus on a business that allowed her to work from home and take care of Adalynne in the process.

Mum, Molly, with baby Adalynne.

She said: “We had this idea as soon as Adalynne arrived.

“I found it hard to source certain baby products at a reasonable price from a website and was all Instagram and etsy based.

“I also wanted a business that would grow with Adalynne as she gets older. This also allows me more time with Adalynne and more flexibility around her.”

The online shop sells eco-friendly and sustainably sourced hampers of newborn essentials, along with other items such as comforters, weaning sets, bibs and puzzles as part of the play range.

Prices start at £3.99, with popular products including baby comforters, headbands and headwraps and bamboo animal plates.

Molly said it was important to ensure new parents and growing families could purchase sustainable products on a budget.

Molly, who is “passionate about the environmental and affordable ethos” said: “We aim to help as many parents as possible and try and provide new and upcoming baby products.”