Ben Haye, a former salesman, has set up a new business after spotting a way for parents to start the Christmas countdown earlier, and add a little “extra sparkle”.

The idea behind the 34-year-old’s new venture, Santa’s Magical Christmas Box, first began coming to focus after he and his wife, Molly, suffered a miscarriage.

When Molly fell pregnant again with their now 11-week-old daughter, Adalynne, Ben thought up a way for parents to create lasting memories of Christmas with their young children through a themed-box of festive props.

Ben Haye wants to make Christmas more special for families after becoming a father to 11-week-old Adalynne.

Ben said: “I wanted to create something I could do with my daughter when she was growing up.

“It's always quite a magical time, Christmas. It's special in how it brings families and friends together. It's just a shame we have to wait for one day a year for it.

“This way, people are looking to start the build up to Christmas in the first week of December by dropping off items of Santa Claus’s for the children to find.

Santa's Magical Christmas Box is packed with nine fun items for parents to place around the house in the run-up to Christmas.

“The concept behind it is to capture your child’s reaction on video, and then when they get to ages 16-18, you’ve that special video there to look back on.”

Ben is no stranger to owning a business after setting up Natural Doggy Treats in 2021.

And his new pursuit is already off to a strong start with 500 sales since its launch two weeks ago.

The boxes come packed with nine items and instructions on how parents can place them around the house.

Ben Haye pictured with wife Molly.

It includes items Santa and his reindeers accidentally misplaced while visiting the family home to check if the children should still be on the ‘nice list’, such as Rudolf’s name tag, Santa’s sleigh driving licence and a button.

Families can also enjoy scattering reindeer food outside the front of the house on Christmas Eve, and writing a letter to Santa to hang on the tree.

Each box is individually packed thanks to Ben’s two team members – mum Hazel Haye and friend Jonney Rushby.

Ben is also looking into launching a similar themed-box for Easter.