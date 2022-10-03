Man has part of ear bitten off in Mansfield nightclub attack

Officers were called after the victim was attacked inside Club Lexis on Clumber Street, Mansfield, during the early hours of Sunday, September 25.

Police arrived at the scene and carried out inquiries which they say led to a 30-year-old man being arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

The 42-year-old victim was taken to hospital for treatment, and inquiries into the incident are ongoing.

Club Lexis, Clumber Street, Mansfield town centre.

The arrested man was subsequently released on conditional bail, including that he does not enter any licensed premises in Mansfield town centre.

PC Hannah Lees, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a violent incident which would have been witnessed by members of the public.

“We are thoroughly investigating what happened and due to the quick work from officers were able to arrest a suspect at the scene.

“Our investigation is continuing and we are appealing for anyone with any information about the incident, who hasn’t already come forward and spoken to us, to please get in touch with us.”

Anyone with any information is urged to call 101, quoting incident number 78 of September 25, 2022, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.