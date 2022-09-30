No trust in Truss as Mansfield resident deems new Prime Minister a ‘danger to the country and economy’

A straw poll across the Chad’s Facebook page – fb.com/mansfieldchad – and the Mansfield district found readers were almost unanimous in the condemnation of the new Prime Minister.

Ms Truss only took over the Conservative Party in September, after beating former Chancellor Rishi Sunak in a poll of Party members, following Boris Johnson's resignation in July.

Now, three weeks into her new role, following a new controversial budget unveiled by her new Chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng – scrapping a cap on bankers’ bonuses and the highest tax rate – the Prime Minister is facing backlash.

Liz Truss became Prime Minister earlier this month. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

We asked Mansfield readers their thoughts after the new Prime Minister’s first three weeks in office.

Ann Palmer, a retired 59-year-old from Forest Town, said: “As always, she sides with highest earners while hard working poorly paid people get poorer.”

Project manager Jacob Skinner, aged 28, from Mansfield, said: “Inept. A danger to the country and our economy.”

Julieanne Wallis, 59, a contact centre worker from Forest Town, said: “She doesn’t listen. Thinks she knows best. A no confidence issue.”

Shop worker Arran Benzie, from Warsop, said: “One of the most incompetent and out-of-touch Prime Ministers we have ever had.

“Clearly doesn’t give a toss about the working tax payer since she and her cabinet keep giving tax cuts to the rich and and so far hasn’t done anything to help out the poorer of society.

“Seems to be a common theme with Tory Prime Ministers – only looking out for the 1 per cent.

“Tories need to be voted out.”

Although, Charlotte Frisby from Mansfield, said Ms Truss was not entirely to blame – preferring to pin the blame on former Prime Minister David Cameron, who launched austerity policies after being elected to power in 2010 and set up the referendum on Britain’s membership of the European Union, before resigning when the decision was to leave.