TV licence fee has officially gone-up and this is what it now costs 💲

The price of the licence fee has officially increased.

Further rises are expected in coming years.

But how much more will you pay in 2025?

The cost of the BBC licence fee has officially gone up as its latest price rise kicks-in. Announced last year, the increase came into effect today (April 1) and further rises are on the horizon.

The Beeb is funded by a royal charter, with the current one set to run until the end of 2027. Discussions are underway for its future - including making streaming-only users also pay.

But how much more will you pay for the BBC Licence Fee this year? Here’s all you need to know:

How much does the TV licence fee cost in 2025?

The price has gone up by £5 as of today (April 1). It now costs £174.50 for the full year if you have a colour TV - up from the previous price of £169.50.

If you only have a black and white TV, the cost is now £58.50 for the year. If you are blind (severely sight impaired), you are still able to apply for a 50% concession. This means a colour licence costs £87.25.

Under the terms of the current BBC royal charter - which dictates how the Beeb is funded - the cost of the fee is set to rise annually in line with inflation. It comes after it was frozen in 2022 to 2024.

When did the TV Licence fee go up?

Announced at the back end of 2024, the price rise officially kicked-in today (April 1). If you pay annually or quarterly, the price rise will be included the next time you are set to pay.

For those who pay monthly, it will be factored into your payments from April. Expect further price rises to kick-in next April and again in 2027. But further details will be announced in due course.

How should the BBC be funded in the future? Let me know your thoughts by email: [email protected] .