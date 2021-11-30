He takes up the post in early January next year, after leaving his role as Team Leader within the Specialist Operations Training Team, East Midlands Police.

A BID director Paul Williams said: “Jay joins at a very exciting time for the BID and for Mansfield, as significant change is coming through funding being made available via the Levelling Up programme, and the Town and High Street initiatives.

“Jay will be representing the town centre businesses, retail, hospitality and leisure industries to ensure they have an input and significant voice in how that money will be spent.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Army major Jay Rowlinson has been recruited to become the next CEO of Mansfield Business Improvement District (BID).

Paul added: “We look forward to benefiting from Jay’s strategic thinking and planning, we know it will be his positive attitude and tireless energy that will make so much difference.”

In his current role, Jay collaborates with three regional police forces, including Leicestershire, Northamptonshire, and Lincolnshire, as he provides operational capability to Specialist Policing teams.

Jay previously spent 32 years in the Armed Forces, serving on operational deployments around the world.

As a commissioned officer in the British Army, as a Major, his key strengths in leadership and teamwork and ability to perform under pressure were duly tested.

He has been recognised on the operational honours lists for his work and dedication to duty whilst serving in Afghanistan.

Jay said: “I love being able to initiate making positive changes and being part of a team that builds and brings success.

“The position of CEO at the BID is such an interesting, challenging and very worthwhile job that will give me the opportunity to work with key partners and stakeholders to bring worthwhile and meaningful change to Mansfield town centre.

“I am very aware of the current difficulties that town centre businesses are going through at the moment with a huge increase in online shopping, day-to-day business costs and the ongoing challenges that the COVID 19 pandemic has brought.

“It will be my aim to effectively talk and actively listen to our town centre businesses and ensure I have a thorough understanding of how the BID can help them, and best represent their future needs and business interests.”