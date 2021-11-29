Coun Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP and Nottinghamshire Council leader, is calling for residents across the area to get their top up jabs amid uncertainty surrounding the new variant.

It comes after three cases of COVID-19, with mutations consistent with B.1.1.529, were identified in the UK, including one in Nottingham.

The Government says the cases are connected to travel to Southern Africa.

Ben Bradley MP

Coun Bradley said the new Omicron variant, first detected in South Africa, provides an ‘important reminder’ the pandemic is not over and urged people to ‘continue to be vigilant’.

While the Government is waiting for vital further information about the Omicron variant, Coun Bradley said it has been decided ‘the best course of action’ is to bring in a number of new measures to contain the spread of the virus.

From tomorrow, all contacts of suspected Omicron cases must self-isolate for 10 days, face coverings will become compulsory in shops and on public transport and all fully vaccinated arrivals must take a PCR test on or before day two in England and subsequently isolate until they receive a negative result.

Booster

Some 17.5 million adults have received their booster dose with the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation expected to update guidance on extending the eligibility for booster vaccines to under-40s in the coming days.

Coun Bradley said: “Following the news of the new Omicron variant, it is vital we all do our bit to follow the new measures brought in place to stop the spread of this variant. One of these new variant cases is in Notts, so let’s all be sensible over the coming days and weeks by following the rules.

“One of the best ways to do this is to get your booster jab when you get the chance. It is fantastic that more than 17.5 million people have already had theirs, and I will certainly get mine as soon as I get the chance.

“I completely appreciate the frustration of having further restrictions. However, I’m pleased the Government has taken quick and decisive action which I hope will halt the need for further restrictions in the future”.