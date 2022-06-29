Aldi reveals plans to open new store in South Normanton as ‘priority’

The discount supermarket chain wants to build 55 new stores and is on the hunt for locations across the UK as part of a ‘rapid expansion drive’.

South Normanton has been named on the list of priority areas, which also includes Meadowhall and Chesterfield.

Aldi already has more than 960 stores across the UK, including Nottingham Road and Oakleaf Close in Mansfield, Leeming Lane South in Mansfield Woodhouse, Mansfield Road and Station Road in Sutton, Urban Road in Kirkby, Carter Lane in Shirebrook and Nottingham Road in Somercotes.

It is looking for freehold town-centre or edge-of-town sites that are about 1.5 acres to help achieve its expansion plans.

Each site should be able to accommodate a 20,000 sq feet store with about 100 parking spaces. Ideally the location will be near a main road with good visibility and access.

The supermarket is offering a finder’s fee for people who recommend a site, including members of the public – which is either 1.5 per cent of a freehold price or 10 per cent of the first year’s rent for leasehold sites.

George Brown, Aldi UK national property director, said: “By opening more Aldi stores, we can provide affordable, high-quality food to even more people.

“However, despite our growth in recent years, some people still don’t have access to a local store, which is why it is our mission to continue on with our ambitious plans and change that.