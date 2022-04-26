The retail chain has published its latest list of desired locations across the country – including 11 across Nottinghamshire – as it aims to reach 1,100 stores by the end of 2025.

It has also revealed it will pay a finder’s fee, which could equate to £22,500, to anyone that successfully identifies a suitable site for a new Lidl store.

Richard Taylor, Lidl GB chief development officer, said: “We know the majority of British shoppers still love doing their shopping in person.

Lidl already has a store on Leeming Lane South, Mansfield Woodhouse.

“We are as committed as ever to opening new stores and enhancing our existing ones.

“We’re opening an average of one new store a week, which is incredible, and our teams have done a phenomenal job of keeping that pace going over the last couple of years.

“However, there are still communities up and down the country that are telling us how much they want – and need – a Lidl store.”

Lidl’s proposed locations in Nottinghamshire include: Basford; Beeston; Edwalton; Gedling; Hucknall; Kimberley; Kirkby; Lady Bay; Mansfield; Nottingham Central; and Radcliffe-on-Trent.

Lidl, which already has stores on Leeming Lane South in Mansfield Woodhouse, Station Road in Sutton and Portland Road in Shirebrook, is also looking for a site in Somercotes.

Requirements

Lidl’s requirements include: prominent locations with easy access and strong pedestrian or traffic flow; freehold, leasehold or long leasehold opportunities; unit sizes between 18,000 and 26,500 sq feet and 100-plus dedicated car parking spaces; and 1.5 acres-plus for standalone stores or up to four acres for mixed-use schemes.

Mr Taylor said: “We work with some of the best people in the industry to identify new sites, but also know how engaged our future and existing customers are and want to build on this.

“Our finder’s fees are, therefore, available to absolutely anyone that can identify a viable option for a new store that we’re not already aware of.

“We welcome any suitable suggestions.”

The fee is either 1.5 per cent of the total freehold purchase price or 10 per cent of the first year’s rent for leaseholds, which would equate to £22,500 for a completed £1.5 million site purchase.