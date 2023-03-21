Community rallies together to 'bear' gifts for Mansfield residents on Mother's Day

Shoppers and workers at Mansfield Four Seasons Shopping Centre purchased Mother’s Day teddy bears from the centre’s Clintons store as part of a community initiative.

Clintons manager Jane Taylor and supervisor Matthew Randall donated more than 70 bears to residents across the community.

Butterfly, a domestic violence charity in Mansfield, received 10 bears, while 48 bears were given to female residents at Baily House Care Home, on Botany Avenue.

Matthew Randall, a supervisor at Clintons, delivered teddy bears to King's Mill Hospital's neonatal department. Leanne Coupe and Kelly-Marie McFarland received the donations.

An additional 15 bears were donated to the neonatal department at King’s Mill Hospital, Sutton.

Jane said: “Everyone who has donated a bear – or several in some cases – are absolutely amazing.

“We dropped the bears off on Saturday, ahead of Mother’s Day, as we wanted to give something back to the community.

“This is all thanks to shoppers, workers in the shopping centre, fellow team members at our store and other town centre businesses.

“I was blown away to see the amazing effort that goes into celebrating events like this across the community.”

Matthew said: “It is amazing to have been able to pull this off, and give these bears to residents in the community. We hope they all enjoyed their day.”

Jane and Matthew said it was an eye-opening experience seeing such a “strong support network” across the community.

Baily House shared photos of residents receiving their Mother's Day gifts, which included the donated teddy bears.

Lorraine Collins, ward sister at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, said: “Thank you to Jane and Matt from Clintons.

“We are very grateful that people have thought about the families on the neonatal unit and cannot express our gratitude enough.

“When our families are separated from their babies it means a great deal to know that we celebrate them being new mothers and that they are special just like all mums worldwide.

“We made cards with their baby’s footprints on the front for all mums who have babies in our care. We are always delighted to receive gifts for the babies that we care for.”