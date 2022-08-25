Smiles all around as Sutton Community Academy students receive their GCSE results
The Year 11 students at Sutton Community Academy have received an outstanding set of GCSE results with most achieving the grades they need for their next steps, be that further education, apprenticeships or employment.
Across the board, students have achieved an outstanding set of results.
Ten students gained at least one grade 9, placing them in the top few per cent of students nationwide, with one student gaining a whopping six grade 9s.
This is another fantastic achievement for the young people of Sutton Community Academy who have coped with significant disruption to their studies resulting from the pandemic, a new leadership team in January 2021, and many individuals overcoming their own personal barriers.
This year’s cohort of students are the first to sit public examinations since 2019, making the continued improvements in results all the more impressive, and a testament to the hard work and dedication of both the students and staff.
The school has also seen a record number of students opting to continue on to sixth form.
Patrick Butterell, principal, said: “We are so proud of our students who have demonstrated incredible determination, resilience and positivity.
"A lovely year group who we wish all the best going forward.”
Garry Trott, director of Education for the Academy Transformation Trust, said: “Congratulations to the students and staff at Sutton Community Academy, who have achieved another set of great results and overcome the significant challenges posed by the pandemic.
"These results ensure students have a solid foundation for future study and employment, and justify the Academy's successful Ofsted inspection in April.”