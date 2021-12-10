Mansfield theatre-goers reminded of need to wear mask from today

Mansfield Palace Theatre is in the midst of its hugely popular annual panto run with Sleeping Beauty set to continue until January 2.

However, new Government rules regarding the wearing of face coverings come in today.

A theatre spokesman said: “Mansfield Palace Theatre continues to welcome you this Christmas and we hope you enjoy your time with us.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mansfield Palace Theatre on Leeming Street in the town centre.

“Since the recent government announcement on slowing down the Omicron variant, we ask that from December 10, all theatre visitors observe the request to wear a face-covering on arrival and during the performance unless you are exempt.

“This applies to anyone age 12 and over. Coverings may be removed when eating and drinking, hand sanitiser is available for all customers on arrival and throughout the venue.“We also advise that customers take a lateral flow test before and after their visit to help keep Mansfield safe.

“We have a new winter season programme packed with comedy, music and performances not to be missed! Check out what’s on over the coming months online and don’t forget we have gift vouchers available that make a great gift for that special someone.

“After such a long period of closure, we’re pleased to remain open under the new measures and would like to thank everyone for their support.”