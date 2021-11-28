The long months of waiting are finally over and Mansfield Palace Theatre’s eagerly-awaited panto production is up and running, wowing audience members of all ages.The festive family offering features two of the cast members from the record-breaking 2014 panto run.Amy Thompson, Channel 5 Milkshake presenter, will reprise her role as Princess Briar Rose and Adam Moss (pictured) makes a welcome return in his now traditional role as comic, playing Silly Billy this year.Amy and Adam will be joined by another returning cast member but from a different year, as Rebecca Wheatley joins as Good Fairy.Rebecca is known for her days on BBC’s Casualty, and played the Vegetable Fairy in Jack and the Beanstalk, 2017.