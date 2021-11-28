Family fun at Mansfield Palace Theatre as panto Sleeping Beauty wows audiences
Sleeping Beauty
Mansfield Palace Theatre, until January 2.
The long months of waiting are finally over and Mansfield Palace Theatre’s eagerly-awaited panto production is up and running, wowing audience members of all ages.The festive family offering features two of the cast members from the record-breaking 2014 panto run.Amy Thompson, Channel 5 Milkshake presenter, will reprise her role as Princess Briar Rose and Adam Moss (pictured) makes a welcome return in his now traditional role as comic, playing Silly Billy this year.Amy and Adam will be joined by another returning cast member but from a different year, as Rebecca Wheatley joins as Good Fairy.Rebecca is known for her days on BBC’s Casualty, and played the Vegetable Fairy in Jack and the Beanstalk, 2017.
Details: For ticket availability, you can go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.ukPhoto: Robert Workman