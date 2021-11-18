It's all smiles from members of the cast in the final week of rehearsals for 'Sleeping Beauty', this year's festive panto at Mansfield's Palace Theatre.

Tickets are selling fast for ’Sleeping Beauty’, which launches next week, on Saturday, November 27, and runs until Sunday, January 2.

But it is followed by a packed programme of entertainment to suit all tastes with shows through to the end of April.

From strip kings Dreamboys and the comedy classics ‘Only Fools And Horses’ and ‘Father Ted’ to the music of David Bowie, The Bee Gees, Queen, Phil Coillins and Johnny Cash, the Palace has it all this winter.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hugely popular annual Christmas panto stars well-known actor Adam Moss, Amy Thompson, much-loved presenter of the children’s Channel 5 TV show ‘Milkshake!’, and Rebecca Wheatley, best known for her role as receptionist Amy Howard in the BBC TV drama, ‘Casualty’.

But the panto is not the only festive stardust being sprinkled at the Palace this year. There’s also ‘Glisten’, an interactive performance from December 18 to 20 for babies aged up to 18 months, while the nationally-renowned Comedy Store returns on December 17, showcasing up-and-coming comedians on the national and local circuits.

The new year explodes into life with a wide range of shows, beginning with the Johnny Cash Roadshow, a tribute to the famous American singer, on Friday, January 7.

The Palace is always keen to ensure there are plenty of performances that entertain families and enable children to be introduced to live theatre.

Veteran comedian Bobby Davro stars in an Easter panto at the Palace Theatre.

So productions of ‘Cinderella’ and ‘Pinocchio’ are sure to be popular. There are even two more pantos, one at half-term and one at Easter, starring comedy legend Bobby Davro.

Local amateur societies also feature heavily in the schedule, with productions by the Mansfield-based Expressions Academy of Performing Arts EPA, Mansfield Amateur and Operatics Society and the Heanor Musical Theatre Company.

Here are the highlights from the rest of the winter and early spring programme at the Palace:

Thursday, January 13 – Five Star Swing perform ‘The Greatest Songs From The Hollywood Movies’.

The sound and vision of the late David Bowie is a highlight of the Palace Theatre's packed programme.

Saturday, January 15 - ‘A Celebration of Father Ted with Joe Rooney’, a night of nostalgia to mark the cult TV comedy from the 1990s.

Friday, January 21 – ‘Phoney Fools and Horses’, a brilliant homage to the legendary TV comedy, ‘Only Fools And Horses’. Lovely jubbly!

Sunday, January 23 – ‘The Hollies Story’, recalling the history of one of the country’s biggest bands of the 60s.

Thursday, February 3 – ‘The Legends of American Country Show’, a night of toe-tapping Country classics featuring the likes of Dolly Parton, Don Williams, Patsy Cline and Kenny Rogers.

Strip kings, Dreamboys, will be hard to resist for some at the Palace Theatre.

Friday, February 4 – ‘Jive Talkin’ Perform The Bee Gees’, hits from the only tribute band to have actually performed with the real Bee Gees.

Tuesday, February 8 – Green Date, one of Nottinghamshire’s finest tribute bands performing from Green Day’s extensive catalogue.

Wednesday, February 9 – ‘Circus Of Horrors’, an amazing amalgamation of acts as the unique show celebrates 25 years of astounding audiences.

Thursday, February 10 – ‘Radio GaGa’, a celebration of Freddie Mercury and Queen, one of the biggest bands ever to grace the stage.

Friday, February 11 – Dreamboys, the raunchiest night of the year as part of the boys’ ‘Too Hard To Resist’ UK tour.

Sunday, February 13 – Grimethorpe Colliery Band, brass at its best from a band who have become a British institution.

The hits of Phil Collins are on the Palace Theatre menu next spring.

Monday, February 14 – ‘Cinderella’ panto, an exciting, new production specially for the school half-term holidays.

Wednesday, February 16 – Count Arthur Strong, a show by the comedian that has earned rave reviews from the national press.

Tuesday, February 22 – ‘Pinocchio’ ballet, a treat for the kids from the Northern Ballet Company.

Thursday, February 24 and Friday, February 25 – ‘The Magic of Motown’, party time for Motown fans with 40 back-to-back classic hits.

Saturday, February 26 - ‘The UK Rock Show’, expect fireworks and amazing lighting as hits from rock gods, such as Def Leppard, Journey and AC/DC, are recreated.

Thursday, March 3 – ‘The Ultimate Boy Band Party Show’, back to the naughty 90s with a string of number one hits by boy bands.

Friday, March 4 – ‘The Story of Neil Diamond’, from ‘Sweet Caroline’ to ‘Love On The Rocks’, all the hits are here.

Wednesday, March 9 to Sunday, March 13 – ‘Oklahoma!’, Mansfield Amateur and Operatic Society present Rodgers and Hammerstein’s timeless musical.

Tuesday, March 15 and Wednesday, March 16 – ‘Oliver!’, the New Youth Theatre bring Charles Dickens’s beloved novel to life. Please sir, we want some more!

Wednesday, March 23 – Herman’s Hermits 55th Anniversary Tour, an evening of nostalgia with one of the biggest-selling bands of the 60s.

Thursday, March 24 – ‘Bowie Experience’, a spectacular concert celebrating the sound and vision of the late David Bowie.

Saturday, March 26 and Sunday, March 27 – ‘Fame The Musical’, music, drama and dance with a stage show based on the hit TV series, produced by the Mansfield-based Expressions Academy of Performing Arts.

Wednesday, April 6 to Saturday, April 9 – ‘Chess The Musical’, a production by The Heanor Musical Theatre Company.

Sunday, April 10 – ‘The Wizard Of Oz’, veteran comedian Bobby Davro stars in a special panto for Easter.

Friday, April 29 – ‘Seriously Collins’, a quintessential tribute to superstar singer Phil Collins.

For more details on each show, and to find out how to book, please visit the Palace Theatre website here.

Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user-experience. Click here to subscribe.