Hetty’s , which supports families affected by a loved one’s substance misuse, has a range of complimentary therapies available to book at its Burnaby House base, on Church Street, Mansfield Woodhouse , every Thursday, from 9.30am-2.30pm.

Rosie Waters, Hetty’s volunteer development and fundraising co-ordinator, said: “A reduced rate is available for Hetty’s members – you can become a member by setting up a monthly payment of £2 per month. Among other things, this will entitle you to 50 per cent off the price of the treatments.”