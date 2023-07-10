Mansfield Woodhouse-based charity offers complimentary therapies
A Mansfield Woodhouse-based charity is offering reduced rate complimentary therapies to members.
Hetty’s, which supports families affected by a loved one’s substance misuse, has a range of complimentary therapies available to book at its Burnaby House base, on Church Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, every Thursday, from 9.30am-2.30pm.
Therapies include reiki, reflexology and Hopi ear candles, each priced £30 per hour, alongside Indian head massage, Swedish body massage and hot stones, each priced £40ph.
Rosie Waters, Hetty’s volunteer development and fundraising co-ordinator, said: “A reduced rate is available for Hetty’s members – you can become a member by setting up a monthly payment of £2 per month. Among other things, this will entitle you to 50 per cent off the price of the treatments.”
To book, call Hetty’s on 01623 643476.