The centre, on Dallas Street, Mansfield town centre, is hosting a healing clinic on Monday, January 23, from 5.30-7.30pm.

On Saturday, January 28, there is a drop-in healing session, from 10.30am-noon,

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Sunday, January 29, at 6.30pm, there will be a divine service with medium Mary Patman, priced priced £3.50 for members and £4.30 for non-members.

Mansfield Spiritualist Centre, Dallas Street, Mansfield town centre.

The membership fee for the year of £6.50 is now due.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Private readings are available upon request.