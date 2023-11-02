News you can trust since 1952
Suspect located by police helicopter after pursuit in Mansfield

A suspect was found in Mansfield by a police helicopter after a high-speed pursuit.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 12:35 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 12:45 GMT
Officers had spotted a suspicious vehicle in Southwell Road West, Mansfield, at around 1.30pm on Sunday, October 29, and signalled for it to stop.

The car continued at high speed along the Rainworth bypass before turning towards Nottingham.

It was abandoned shortly afterwards near Epperson.

A suspect was later spotted in a nearby ditch by a police helicopter and arrested.

Ryan McDevitt, aged 35, of Lansbury Avenue, Chesterfield, has now been charged with dangerous driving, failing to stop, driving with no insurance and driving otherwise in accordance with a licence.

He has been remanded into custody.

PC Morgan Stoddart, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The police helicopter is invaluable in situations like this.

“I am pleased we have been able to bring a charge in this case and would like to thank the wider team for bringing this incident to a safe and successful conclusion.”