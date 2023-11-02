A suspect was found in Mansfield by a police helicopter after a high-speed pursuit.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers had spotted a suspicious vehicle in Southwell Road West, Mansfield, at around 1.30pm on Sunday, October 29, and signalled for it to stop.

The car continued at high speed along the Rainworth bypass before turning towards Nottingham.

It was abandoned shortly afterwards near Epperson.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A suspect was spotted in a nearby ditch by a police helicopter from the National Police Air Service and arrested.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A suspect was later spotted in a nearby ditch by a police helicopter and arrested.

Ryan McDevitt, aged 35, of Lansbury Avenue, Chesterfield, has now been charged with dangerous driving, failing to stop, driving with no insurance and driving otherwise in accordance with a licence.

He has been remanded into custody.

PC Morgan Stoddart, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The police helicopter is invaluable in situations like this.