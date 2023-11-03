Mansfield residents would be willing to have fewer free events in order to balance the district council’s stretchered budget – but don’t want any cuts to be made to CCTV, parks or public toilets.

A range of potential money saving and cuts options were put to locals in a public consultation run by Mansfield Council, the results of which have now been made public.

The changes are being considered because of an expected £5.4 million shortfall in the council’s budget between 2024 and 2027.

The consultation results suggest while many people would accept cuts to leisure, very few wanted to compromise on safety in their neighbourhoods.

A total of 465 people responded to the survey.

However, this means that, as there are around 90,000 adults living in the district, meaning only around 0.5 per cent of those eligible actually took part.

The consultation ran from September 15 to October 6, and the council said it was ‘primarily an online survey’.

However paper versions were available upon request for those who wanted to take part in that way.

The survey was also translated into Arabic, Cantonese, Dari, Latvian, Lithuanian, Polish and Romanian.

The most common money-saving suggestion was reducing or stopping free festivals and celebrations in Mansfield, along with cutting business grants and direct funding to communities and organisations.

Two-thirds of the respondents also supported a 2.99 per cent council tax increase next year.

A similar number would also accept reduced spending on Mansfield Market, which could mean it would open less often or be downsized.

Around 60 per cent also agreed with introducing an entry fee to Mansfield Museum, rather than the current voluntary donation.

However, the majority did not want to see reduced opening hours.

Community safety remained a top priority for residents with just 29 per cent supporting cutting the number of visible patrols to tackle anti-social behaviour.

When residents were asked whether they would agree with less CCTV monitoring – meaning they wouldn’t be monitored 24/7 and less evidence would be collected – only 20 per cent agreed.

Street cleaning was another unpopular option to save money on, with less than one in five supporting that.

Just 30 per cent backed less spending on maintaining parks and open spaces, and only 43 per cent for less customer service spending.

Increased parking charges also proved unpopular, with just 28 per cent approving of them.

Few people wanted to see public toilets have reduced hours or being closed completely either.

Although 465 people took part in the survey, around half of them were aged over 50 with fewer young people taking part.

The report acknowledges that ‘Mansfield Council is also facing its most difficult budget pressures for many years’ with the cost of living crisis and inflation.

Councils across the country are having to deal with rising prices for energy, fuel and materials.

The consultation will be discussed at the forthcoming council cabinet meeting on Monday, November 6.